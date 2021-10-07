Some lovely words from the young Ireland international.

Chiedozie Ogbene has said that his mother now feels famous in Cork since he has been playing for the Republic of Ireland senior team.

Ogbene, who plays for League One side Rotherham United, made his debut for Ireland as a substitute against Hungary back in June.

The winger, 24, looked extremely lively, almost smashing the ball into the net to win the game.

Ogbene became the first-ever African-born footballer to play for Ireland when he came on against Hungary, which he described as “truly a blessing.”

He was also called up to the most recent squad by Stephen Kenny, where Ireland will face Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier, and Qatar in a friendly.

Since his callup, he has said that it has made his family extremely proud and that his mother has become somewhat of a celebrity around Cork.

Ogbene said: “My mom rings me after every game I play. The first thing she says is: ‘How are you feeling? I hope you are healthy.’ And that’s what she worries about.

“She was very teary. I could tell by the emotion in her voice. My parents take pride when their kids do well. Where we come from in Cork, a lot of people notice her and they ask about her, so she feels famous!

“I can see how happy it makes her and she answers questions, so she feels very important and she always dreamed of me helping her and being recognised. I hope I’m doing my best.”

Ogbene also discussed his dad’s decision to come to Cork, instead of Florida, and his Cork accent.

“When you get older and you go through winter days you’re thinking: ‘Dad, what made you come here?” he said.

“I guess it was the best decision that he made for his family, and I’m reaping the rewards for being here. Ever since I’ve been in Ireland I’ve really enjoyed it, and you can probably hear my Cork accent coming and going.

“The people around me and the people I grew up with are very supportive and my school keeps in contact with me, and how proud I make them.”

