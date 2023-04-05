Chiedozie Ogbene watched by massive European team vs France

Exciting news.

Chiedozie Ogbene was reportedly watched by Fenerbahce, during Ireland’s recent game against France at the Aviva Stadium.

According to journalist Neil O’Riordan, Ogbene was watched in person by club representatives for Ireland against France last week.

Ogbene picked up Man of the Match on the night, so the Turkish club chose a good night to see the young Corkman in action.

With Ogbene out of contract in the summer, it feels as though this year will be the one where he does get a move, after he was linked with a number of teams in January.

Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Millwall were all linked with the Corkman during the January transfer window, while Club Brugge were also interested in signing him.

None of these deals came to fruition though, and he will be sure to consider a move to Turkey, given the stature of Fenerbache.

Regularly qualifying for Europe and competing for trophies, this would be a really high-profile move for Ogbene if it happened.

We gave a good account of ourselves tonight. We move forward ☘️ pic.twitter.com/q8pzPzHG0p — Chiedozie Ogbene (@EdozieOgbene) March 27, 2023

Chiedozie Ogbene watched by Fenerbahce

Ogbene gave Theo Hernandez a torrid time on the right-wing, and the defender should have been booked for one of his many fouls on the Corkman.

He was playing a very unique position, as he was part of a front two alongside Evan Ferguson, while also having to chip in defensively when Hernandez bombed forward.

Physically, he held Hernandez off very well at times, and carried Ireland up the pitch when the defence needed a break.

He even dealt with Kylian Mbappe at times, setting the tone for the rest of the game in the first minute when he won the ball off the Frenchman, before winning a foul and getting the crowd up for the game from the start.

After the game, we wrote about how Ogbene is too good to be playing in a relegation battle in the Championship. You can read that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chiedozie ogbene