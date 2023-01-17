Chiedozie Ogbene linked with Champions League club

This would be brilliant for the Corkman.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been linked with a very exciting move to Champions League outfit Club Brugge in Belgium.

Ogbene seems to be leaving Rotherham, with a number of clubs interested, and the player seems willing to head to the exit door this month.

Swansea and Millwall are both interested in signing the Ireland international, and while they would both be decent moves for Ogbene to make at this point in his career, it’s hard to look past signing for a Champions League team.

Club Brugge are currently fourth in the Belgian Pro League, though they have been having an excellent season in the Champions League this season compared to the league.

They got out of a very difficult group, and now have Benfica in the next round – a tie that they will give themselves every chance of advancing from.

If they sign Ogbene this month, he wouldn’t be cup tied, so there would be the chance that the young Corkman could go from playing in League 1 to knockout football in the Champions League in under a year.

Ogbene played against a couple of Club Brugge players last year, when Ireland drew 2-2 with Belgium in the Aviva Stadium.

In fact, Ogbene scored a wondergoal past the Club Brugge goalkeeper in Simon Mignolet that day, drawing level against a side who were then ranked number one in the world.

What a way to equalise against the number one team in the world! 💫 Chiedozie Ogbene has equalised for Ireland against Belgium! pic.twitter.com/XNxcp4YwY6 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 26, 2022

While the move to Belgium would undeniably be the most exciting one for Ogbene, he will be seriously thinking about where he is most likely to get regular gametime, and this will likely impact his decision.

He won’t want to move out to Belgium to sit on the bench, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him sign for one of Swansea or Millwall before the end of the window.

