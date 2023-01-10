Chelsea’s Joao Felix deal feels like more bad business

What’s the point?

Monday evening saw transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirm that Joao Felix would be signing for Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.

On paper it sounds like quite an exciting piece of business, as Felix is a brilliant player, but when you look into it a bit further it feels like more bad business from the London club.

Felix does not have the best of relationships with current Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, and reportedly his presence played a part in the Portugal forward wanting to leave the club.

Moments after it was reported that Felix would be joining Chelsea, it was announced that the player was signing a contract extension at Atletico.

On top of that, it was reported that Simeone would be leaving the Spanish club at the end of the season in the hunt for a new adventure.

This makes it extremely likely that Felix will be returning to Atletico after his short loan spell at Chelsea, which begs the question, what is the point?

Joao Felix to Chelsea

If Felix is a hit at Chelsea, Atletico will have all the power with regards to the player staying or leaving, based on the new contract he signed.

If he is not a hit, Chelsea will have spent a £10 million loan fee for a player for six months, for no real reason.

Chelsea have plenty of attackers, and there are undeniable similarities between Felix and Kai Havertz, who tends to play most games for Graham Potter’s side.

Many are drawing comparisons to the business Chelsea are doing to how Man United have been operating over the past few years, and we all know how that has gone for them.

They are trying to put square pegs in round holes, and paying a fortune to do so, with no real end goal in sight.

Perhaps Gary Neville’s takes on Todd Boehly from the start of the season will be proven correct.

