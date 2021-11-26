Chelsea vs Man United injury updates

The game should be a cracker.

Michael Carrick has issued an injury update ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea this Sunday.

It is expected to be Carrick’s last game in charge of the team, ahead of Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at the club.

Neither team is going into the game at full strength, after both sides enjoyed successful games in Europe during the week.

Carrick said that a few players picked up knocks recently, while Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are both expected to be out for another few games as a result of injuries sustained earlier in the season.

Chelsea vs Man United injury update

He said: “We’ve got two or three different little issues where we’re waiting.

“There is one or two that we’re kind of waiting on. Luke took a bang on the head, we’re assessing him and we’ll make a call on how he is. Fred twisted his ankle. He managed to carry on and see the game out, which is pretty incredible. He played a big part in us winning.

“We’ll have to see how that works out. We’ll be strong and look forward to the game.”

By the time the game kicks off, United may have confirmed a new manager in Rangnick, however, there is no chance of him actually taking the team on the day.

Chelsea vs Man United injury news

Chelsea on the other hand will also be missing some players, as Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL injury against Juventus that will keep him out until next year.

Very frustrating picking up an injury in a moment like this when I am really enjoying my football and playing in this team. I will do everything I can to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYvd2Vs13C — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 26, 2021

N’Golo Kante got injured in the same game, with Thomas Tuchel saying it would be a “miracle” if he can play on Sunday.

He said: “N’Golo twisted his knee a little bit against Juventus and feels better but it seems he will be out for some days. We still have a little hope but it’s almost a miracle if he makes it.”

However, Romelu Lukaku now is back from injury and looks in line to start the game against his former team on the bench.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Manchester United, michael carrick