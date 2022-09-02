Chelsea land two deadline day deals after poor start to season

Thomas Tuchel needs results to improve.

Chelsea landed two deadline day deals after their poor start to season, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for results to improve.

Seemingly out of nowhere, they brought in midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

Zakaria impressed in the past with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he was most often deployed in a defensive midfield role. He can also play further forward or in the centre of defence.

The midfielder is someone that Ralf Rangnick recommended to Man United during his time in charge, but as was the case with others, his advice was not listened to.

Chelsea also brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the last hour, in an attempt to improve their attacking options for the season.

Having let Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku go, Chelsea fans are worried about where the goals are going to come from this season, which is where Aubameyang will likely come in.

Raheem Sterling has stepped up to the plate lately, scoring three in his last two games, but having an out-and-out striker in Aubameyang could offer something different entirely.

On becoming a Chelsea player, Aubameyang said: ‘I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.”

Aubameyang won the Golden Boot with Arsenal back in 2020, and has a tattoo on his arm of him playing in an Arsenal jersey, so he might need to hit the ground running to get in the Chelsea fans’ good books.

While there have been questions about his attitude in the past, one thing is for sure and that is that Aubameyang scores goals when given the chance.

In an exciting deadline day for the club, Marcus Alonso also left Chelsea by mutual consent, after six years with the London outfit.

