Chelsea agree deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan

Another huge signing on the way to the Premier League.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record fee of €115 million (£97.5 million).

The Belgian international played for Chelsea from 2011-2014, before he left for Everton. Since then, he has gone on to play for Manchester United and Inter Milan, with whom he just won the league in Italy.

Romelu Lukaku to return to Chelsea

He only played 15 times for Chelsea, but Lukaku has made his mark in the Premier League with a number of other clubs, and has scored an impressive 113 goals in the league.

According to The Athletic, Lukaku will sign a five-year contract worth around €12-13 million-a-year (about £195,000-a-week), which will make him the highest earner at the London club.

Chelsea were reportedly extremely determined to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible, so that Lukaku is ready to go for the start of the Premier League season next week.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was recently asked about Lukaku, but he kept his cards very close to his chest.

He said: “I will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he’s an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation.”

What this means for Chelsea’s attack

The Champions League winners were not light in attack to begin with, having recently signed Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for big money.

It almost certainly means that Tammy Abraham will be leaving the London club, while Olivier Giroud has already departed to Italy to join AC Milan.

Chelsea’s first game of the season is against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but first they play Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup in Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday.

