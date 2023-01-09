Chelsea sign Joao Felix on loan

An exciting move for the London club.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan, it has been confirmed.

The Athletic reported on Monday that Felix had the choice between Arsenal and Manchester United too, but that it was Chelsea who managed to get the deal over the line.

A deal has not yet been signed, but the Premier League side are expected to pay in the region of €11million (£9.68m) fee for the player’s services, for just under six months.

This comes after they already signed David Datro Fofana from Molde and defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco in a transfer window that only opened a week ago.

The London club are also on course to add another forward to their ranks at the start of next season, having agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Felix will come in to play up front for Graham Potter’s side, though there are similarities between his and Kai Havertz’ way of playing, so it will be interesting to see how they operate with the two of them in the same team.

Joao Felix to Chelsea

Chelsea have brought in a ludicrous amount of players since Todd Boehly took charge of the club’s operations, and Potter will be happy to see an attacking talent come in the door based on their last few performances.

However, many will wonder whether or not another forward (on loan) is the answer, with Potter still trying to figure out what his best team is.

Despite the amount of money spent, Chelsea find themselves in 10th place in the league, and need to improve quickly if they are to have any chance of finishing inside the top four, or even the top six.

