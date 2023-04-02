A short spell in charge has come to an end.

Chelsea have sacked Graham Potter, after just seven months in charge.

Potter was hired after Thomas Tuchel was sacked, and also had a full World Cup campaign interrupting his short time in charge of the London club.

Chelsea find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League after a number of poor results in the Premier League, while they have also been knocked out of both domestic cups.

However, they are in the quarter-final of the Champions League, which has seemingly impacted the decision made by the club.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 2, 2023

Chelsea sack Graham Potter

In an interesting statement released by Chelsea, the club said that Potter will be “collaborating” with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead.

“We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

The club statement concluded by saying: “Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Potter came to Chelsea after a great time in charge at Brighton, and it is believed that the London paid a substantial fee to bring the manager to the club.

Read next: Bayern Munich the latest club to scout Evan Ferguson

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, graham potter