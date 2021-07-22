Chelsea squad clearly enjoying themselves in Ireland

Thomas Tuchel has even picked up a bit of hurling.

Chelsea are definitely enjoying their pre-season trip to Ireland, if the clips being shared on social media are anything to go by.

It is believed that the London club are playing against Drogheda United in a game on Thursday, but it is being played completely behind closed doors, and will not be streamed or televised anywhere. It’s unlikely that highlights of the game will be shared anywhere.

The squad are doing some training at Carton House in Kildare, where manager Thomas Tuchel has even tried his hand at a bit of hurling.

Thomas Tuchel has a history in black and amber too… he’d have been a great hurling bainisteoir. pic.twitter.com/oOxJBVqiPy — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 21, 2021

Further clips from within the Chelsea training camp show them to be having some fun, playing a chaotic heading game, with the losers having to perform Backstreet Boys later back at the hotel before dinner.

Now we just need the footage of the losing Chelsea players singing Backstreet Boys to come out.

While a whole host of Chelsea’s biggest stars are currently in Ireland, a lot of the players who took part in the latter stages of Euro 2020 are yet to join up with the squad, including Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Jorginho.

Chelsea trip to Ireland

Tuchel will be hoping this trip to Ireland offers more than the last time the Blues were in town.

Back in 2019, Frank Lampard came to Dublin for his first set of games as Chelsea boss, one of which was a 1-1 draw against Bohs.

Eric Molloy, a triallist on the day, scored a late equaliser to ensure that Lampard did not get off to a winning start as Chelsea manager.

