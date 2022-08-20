Chelsea linked with shock move for Harry Maguire

This would be one of the biggest transfers of the window.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Manchester United flop Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail.

The London club are clearly desperate to bring another central defender in before the end of the window, as they remain keen on Leicester’s Wesley Fofana.

However, Leicester aren’t budging on the price they set for Fofana, and if Chelsea refuse to meet it, Maguire could well be a cheaper alternative.

The Daily Mail have reported that Chelsea have raised the possibility of taking Maguire to west London as part of United’s attempts to sign Christian Pulisic.

News emerged earlier in the week that United had made contact with Pulisic over a potential move, though it is believed all parties would prefer a loan move for the season.

While a move for Maguire is now on the cards, Fofana remains Chelsea’s first choice, and it is starting to feel more and more likely that an agreement could be made for the player.

Fofana asked Leicester to leave him out of the squad for their game against Southampton this weekend, as he attempts to work out what he is going to do this season.

Chelsea linked with Harry Maguire

While a lot of football fans would scoff at the idea of another big club signing Maguire, it might be a stroke of brilliance from Thomas Tuchel if he pulls it off.

Maguire has played his best football for England, in a back three, something which Tuchel loves to operate. If he got his confidence up, he may go back to being the player that United spent £80 million not too long ago.

Reports from Manchester have stated that Maguire’s place in the team is under threat after a poor start to the season, with Erik ten Hag considering starting Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the back on Monday night.

