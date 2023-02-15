Chelsea linked with shock move for Gavin Bazunu

Despite Southampton struggling, the young goalkeeper is impressing.

Gavin Bazunu has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea, with the London club reportedly keeping tabs on the young Irishman.

Bazunu got his Premier League move last summer, to Southampton, after seriously impressing for Ireland on international duty and for Portsmouth in League 1.

However, life in the Premier League has not been too easy for the Firhouse man, as his Southampton side are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

On top of that, if current reports are to be believed, Bazunu is expected to have his third manager in four months this weekend, with Jesse Marsch expected to take charge.

He has only managed to keep two clean sheets this season, and he will without a doubt be in a relegation battle for the rest of the season.

But that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest teams in the world from taking an interest.

Congratulations on your first SOTM Award, Gavin! 💪 pic.twitter.com/4FgKwUq9RE — Premier League (@premierleague) January 13, 2023

Chelsea interested in Gavin Bazunu

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, Edouard Mendy is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is not somebody the club want to rely on over a long-term basis.

Bazunu is reportedly a “popular choice” among Chelsea’s backroom staff, and given Southampton are likely to be relegated, they could get the goalkeeper at a very decent price.

While this is not confirmed, there could be something in the relationship that Bazunu has with Joe Shields, who recently became Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment.

Shields, who joined Chelsea from Southampton, played a role in bringing Bazunu to the Saints from Manchester City during the summer.

Perhaps there is something in the reports linking Baznuu with a move to Chelsea, though others might argue that he would benefit more from a season chasing promotion in the Championship.

