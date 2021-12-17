Thomas Tuchel on “freak” result of Chelsea vs Everton

“It’s a bit awkward…”

Chelsea drew 1-1 at home with a depleted Everton side on Thursday night, much to the frustration of Thomas Tuchel.

Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead with a composed finish past Jordan Pickford after he was played through by Reece James.

But Everton showed the fight that they have been guilty of not displaying all that often under Rafa Benitez, and fought back to secure a point.

Youngster Jarrad Branthwaite scored the equaliser which came from a beautiful Anthony Gordon cross. The two young talents combined for the goal on a night where Everton’s youth were given a chance to show they can do more than what the senior players have been doing this season.

First-class delivery from @anthonygordon24. 📦

Beating the last post by @Jarradbranthwa1. 📮

Driving home for Christmas with an important point. 🎁 UTFT. Up The Festive Toffees. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/AyflpPlpTQ — Everton (@Everton) December 17, 2021

Speaking after the game, Chelsea manager Tuchel said that he is struggling to analyse what went wrong for his side.

Thomoas Tuchel on Chelsea vs Everton

He said: “It’s a freak result for this kind of match. So where to point the finger and where to start, I don’t think it’s easy to analyse the situation. There are some facts that we concede too many goals and that we give away too many leading positions.

“I would be more concerned if we were totally out of form, and concede the first goal and struggle to come back.

“But maybe it would be easier to analyse. I don’t think it’s easy to analyse our situation. We get punished for not doing a lot wrong. It’s a bit awkward.”

🗣 "I would be more concerned if we were totally out of form." Thomas Tuchel calls Chelsea's failure to keep clean sheets "strange and awkward" pic.twitter.com/lLGbvLscZB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 17, 2021

This result comes as Chelsea have definitely hit a poor run of form, after West Ham beat them 3-2, and Leeds ran them very close last weekend.

While they are by no means out of the title race, they are now four points off league leaders Manchester City, and three off Liverpool in second place.

Rafa Benitez on the other hand praised the efforts of the Everton youngsters who were given a chance on Thursday, praising the “spirit and intensity” in the team.

🗣 | “We had so many issues and problems with senior players not available. “We needed spirit and intensity and commitment and had them all, against a good team." #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/vTCC8UuIuw — Everton (@Everton) December 16, 2021

Highlights of the game can be seen here:

