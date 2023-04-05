Chelsea condemn fans who sang “inappropriate” chants

Nasty scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Football Club have condemned a section of their own fans who sang “inappropriate” chants during their 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The club released a statement criticising the actions of the section of fans who took part in these chants, at the game which took place at Stamford Bridge.

According to talkSPORT, part of the crowd near the dugout could be heard during the second half directing taunts against visiting supporters, relating to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

People in attendance at the game have reported that there were also chants directed at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, in attendance as part of Sky Sports’ broadcast team, relating to an incident in 2018 where he was filmed spitting at a passing car.

Chelsea condemn fans chanting

The club wrote: “Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening’s game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them.”

Liverpool also released a statement about the chants, which reads: “We know the impact these vile chants have on those who continue to suffer as a result of football tragedies. For their sake, this has to stop.”

The Premier League added: “The Premier League condemns the tragedy chanting heard at tonight’s match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

“We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and are seeking to address it as a priority.”

The draw between the two sides does very little for either, as Liverpool continue to drift further away from fourth place in the race for Champions League football.

Chelsea on the other hand, may be struggling to convince a new manager to join the club, as they sit in 11th place in the league.

