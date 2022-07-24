Thomas Tuchel responds to 4-0 loss to Arsenal

He sounds concerned about the start of the season.

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about Chelsea’s current situation after a 4-0 loss to Arsenal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Arsenal won the game comfortably, with both sides putting out strong teams, though Mikel Arteta’s side looked far more prepared for the beginning of the season than Tuchel’s.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga scored Arsenal’s goal on the night, making it nine goals in three games for Arteta’s side.

Chelsea on the other hand have not looked impressive at all, despite a busy summer, having recently lost Charlotte FC on penalties.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal

The manager said: “The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us.

“They played I think what is their strongest line-up and structure that you see now for several weeks. This was the line-up they will try to start for Premier League games.

“It was surely not our strongest line-up. This is a part of an explanation but only a little part and the other part is worrying.

“I cannot guarantee we will be ready in two weeks.”

He then made it clear that he would like Chelsea to do more business in the next few weeks, as his side needs “more quality”.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea’s summer

“I look at the last season and parts of the game where we struggled, parts of the season where we struggled, and then we got sanctioned and players left us and some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is.

“So we had an urgent appeal for quality players, a huge amount of quality players. We got two quality players but we are not competitive like this. Unfortunately you could see it today.”

The Premier League kicks off in two week’s time with a game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

