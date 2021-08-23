Che Adams takes dig at Fred in post-match interview

Talk about adding insult to injury.

Che Adams took a dig at Fred in his post-match interview, following Southampton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

Southampton took the lead in the first half, and despite a tame Man United fight back (and a goal through Mason Greenwood), the home team held out for a draw.

There was some debate about who would be awarded the Saints’ goal, as Adams’ strike took a major deflection off Fred before it flew past David de Gea.

The goal has since been officially marked down as a Fred own goal, as it seems as though Adams’ effort was going well off target, and it was the Brazilian midfielder’s touch that sent it goalwards.

Breakthrough for Southampton! 😇 Jack Stephens wins the ball from Bruno Fernandes high up the pitch and Che Adams' deflected effort beats David de Gea! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/rss9XapU9l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021

Che Adams pokes fun at Fred’s goal record

Adams was informed of this after the game, and he hit back with a cheeky dig aimed at United’s 28-year-old.

He said: “I think they gave him the goal because he doesn’t score many, I’ll take it as an assist.

“We dug in well and got the point. They are a top, top team but we battled well and got a deserved point.”

And while Adams is clearly only poking fun at the situation, he isn’t too wrong either. Fred has only scored a total of five goals for United since joining the club in 2018.

He got off to the perfect start this season, grabbing the fifth goal in a 5-1 win over Leeds, but will be really disappointed with Sunday’s performance.

Speaking after the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was critical of Fred’s part in the goal, insisting that he could have done better.

He said: “We should have reacted better, of course, it might have been a little bit unlucky that it deflected off Fred but he shouldn’t have dangled his leg, he should have blocked that shot. We need better reactions when we don’t get decisions.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Che Adams, fred, Manchester United