Two Man United youngsters steal the show vs Melbourne Victory

Manchester United have enjoyed a strong pre-season thus far, with two comprehensive wins out of two. But what could be filling Erik ten Hag with confidence more than anything is the performances of the young players.

Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal have been given the second-half in each game, with both 19-year-olds not looking at all out of place in the team.

Against Melbourne, they both came on and helped to dictate play in the midfield, with Iqbal in particular impressing with a notable piece of skill in the second-half.

Savage’s performance on the other hand was equally impressive, but perhaps not as eye-catching. He did the simple things right, winning the ball back well and keeping the ball in tight spaces.

He looked extremely tidy in the middle of the park, and had a nice tempo and crispness to his passing. Any fears that he was just in the team because of his father Robbie have been put to bed before his career has even begun properly.

So so proud @charliesavage84 , thought you were terrific, a maradona turn on edge of your own box 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ who did you get that from 😂😂 finally a savage that can play ❤️🔥 @ManUtd — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 12, 2022

While the two teenagers do look like real talents, this pre-season campaign should be treated as an attempt to get them into the shop window for a loan move.

Savage and Iqbal both do seem capable of slotting into the first team, but given the amount of midfielders ahead of them in the pecking order, a loan move to the Championship or to Europe would be a really smart move.

Jimmy Garner went on loan from Man United to Nottingham Forest last season and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League, increasing his stock in the process.

If Savage and Iqbal choose wisely over the next two years, they could be in a really strong position by the time they’re 21, still with their entire career ahead of them.

