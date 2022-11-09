Charlie Austin twists the knife following Ralph Hasenhuttl sacking

No punches pulled here.

Charlie Austin has rubbed salt into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s wounds, following his sacking at Southampton this week.

Hasenhuttl was let go by the club after a 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle that left Southampton in the relegation zone.

Nathan Jones is being heavily linked with the Southampton job, but the Luton boss remains in discussion with the Premier League club for now.

Speaking about his time playing under Hasnhuttl, Austin said that when things were going badly he would throw the team under the bus.

Charlie Austin on Ralph Hasenhuttl

Speaking to talkSPORT, Austin said that things at Southampton were “all about” Hasenhuttl.

He continued: “He was quick to throw the team under the bus when the team was doing poorly.

“But when they were doing great, it was all about him.

“When you’re being asked if you can get out of a blip and you say, ‘No’, I don’t think any manager can say that. You need to galvanise your team.

“Even if you don’t believe it, you need to say you can turn it around.”

Austin added: “He has been there for four years and his highest point tally was 52 points, the rest it’s been low forties.

“Have they finished in the top-half since he’s been there? No.

“Can you say it’s a success? You would have to say no – but because he’s kept in the Premier League, you could say yes.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Hasenhuttl leaves Southampton with a divisive reputation, having overseen a number of embarrassing results, including two 9-0 defeats.

However, he has also assembled a very young squad with some exciting talent that leaves Southampton in a good position going forward.

The likes of Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia (among others) are two very talented youngsters that give Southampton fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the future.

