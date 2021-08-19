Some really good stuff from the Irish lads in the Championship.

Three Irishmen were on the scoresheet in the Championship on Wednesday night, just weeks out from a crucial international break.

Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson scored two goals from close range against Sheffield United, in a 4-0 win for top-of-the-table West Brom.

Another set-piece, another Sheffield United calamity! Dara O'Shea with his second goal of the season 🎯👇 pic.twitter.com/iG6o7Pe3D1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 18, 2021

Speaking after the game, West Brom boss Valerien Ismael praised his side’s strength from set-pieces.

He said: “This is us. This is our identity. We were on the front foot from the first minute until the last.

“We had the intensity throughout the 90 minutes. We scored goals from set-piece situations and we know we are really strong from them.”

Elsewhere, Backburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan scored a late winner that condemned Nottingham Forest to a third straight Championship defeat.

The 27-year-old will have a tough job getting in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side, as he will face stiff competition, but scoring last-minute winners will do him no harm to get into his plans.

Gavin Kilkenny helped Bournemouth to a 2-0 win over Birmingham, and was in the running for his side’s man-of-the-match for the third time this season. The central midfielder will surely receive his first Ireland senior callup before long.

Add this to the fact that Troy Parrott has scored two goals in two games for MK Dons, and Kenny might be feeling a bit optimistic about Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny left with selection headache

While Kenny will be without one of his star players in Enda Stevens, he will have a much more pleasant headache when it comes to picking his goalkeeper.

Gavin Bazunu has been excellent for Portsmouth since he joined the club on loan, while Mark Travers has done well in the Championship with Bournemouth.

Darren Randolph is now West Ham’s third-choice keeper, while Caoimhin Kelleher did get a good run of games for Liverpool in pre-season.

