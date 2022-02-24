Champions League final to be moved from Russia

Uefa are being told that a change of venue is needed.

The Champions League final is to be moved from Russia, following the shocking news emerging on Thursday morning.

The final was due to take place in St Petersburg, but the biggest game in club football is expected to be stripped from this venue, following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

A meeting will take place on Friday “to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions”, though it seems all-but confirmed that a new venue will have to be found for the match.

Champions League final to be moved

Another issue that Uefa faces is the fact that Gazprom, a Russian company, is one of the biggest sponsors of the Champions League. So much so that the stadium in St Petersburg is named the Gazprom Arena.

Whether or not Gazprom as a company will take issue with Uefa’s decision, or pull their funding from the competition if the venue is changed, remains to be seen.

The final is due to take place on Saturday 28 May, with the teams taking part still far from being confirmed.

BREAKING: UEFA is to announce tomorrow it is moving the Champions League final away from St Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/RGIApUQLay — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 24, 2022

New venue needed for Champions League final

Sky Sports News speculated whether the game would be played at Wembley, but insisted it is likely not to happen in England, given it would be the same weekend as the Football League playoffs.

England would also have to deal with the fact that the last major European sporting event that took place at Wembley led to violent scenes and a number of arrests.

However, the British government is one of many bodies to have called for the game to be moved from Russia, with Boris Johnson referring to the ongoing invasion as “catastrophe for our continent”.

This is a catastrophe for our continent. I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Ireland has never played host to the Champions League final, but is unlikely to replace St Petersburg, as the nation will already host the 2024 Europa League final.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: russia, uefa