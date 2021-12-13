Champions League draw redone – fixtures confirmed

The draw has been done for a second time.

After an extremely controversial day of Champions League drama, the draw for this year’s competition has been done for the second time.

After what UEFA referred to as a “technical problem” that saw Manchester United left out of the draw briefly, it has been redone.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. — UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021

This controversial redraw has led to some fascinating fixtures, made all the more interesting after what has happened over the past few hours.

Chelsea have Lille, which is the same as the initial draw, while Manchester United have drawn Aletico Madrid instead of PSG.

Champions League draw

Here is the draw in full:

Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon

Ajax vs Benfica

Real Madrid vs PSG

Juventus vs Villarreal

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg

Lille vs Chelsea

Champions League draw redone

Despite protests from Real Madrid, the entire draw had to be redone, and not just from the moment the mistake became clear.

This is because UEFA maintain that they can’t prove that the draw was done the right way from the very beginning.

The controversy surrounding this is now far from over however, as Real Madrid have now been drawn with PSG, instead of Benfica who they got in the initial draw.

Madrid were adamant that there was no need to redo their draw at all, as the mistake took place after they had already been pulled out.

Michael Owen, who was covering the draw on BT Sport, feared that the draw had been done wrong for the second time today, as it showed that Liverpool could not face Villarreal.

However, this made sense, as Liverpool playing Villarreal would have meant Inter Milan meeting either Madrid (same group) or Juventus (same country).

Both draws took place from Nyon in France on Monday morning, with the first leg of the knockout stages beginning on 15 February.

