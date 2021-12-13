Champions League draw – knockout stage fixtures revealed

Let’s get down to business.

*Update*

The Champions League draw is to be redone at 2pm, due to an issue with an “external service provider”.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.”

The Champions League draw for the knockout stages of this competition has now taken place.

We’ve got some cracking ties to look forward to, as Manchester United were drawn against Paris Saint Germain.

This means that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off once again, as two of the greatest players to ever kick a ball attempt to win the most important competition in club football.

While there are some other decent fixtures, including Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid, it’s hard to look past PSG vs United as the biggest draw of the competition.

There is also the added bit of drama that Mauricio Pochettino is among the favourites to be United’s next permanent manager, making this game all the more exciting.

Champions League draw 2021/2022

The full draw can be seen below:

Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain

Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg

Manchester City vs Villarreal

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid vs Benfica

Ajax vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid

Lille vs Chelsea

This season’s Champions League is just as exciting as any that have gone before it, with no clear favourite expected to win the iconic trophy.

Perhaps you could look at PSG and say that their front three make them most likely to win the competition, but their history of not getting it done when it matters most goes against them.

Plus, Manchester City made light work of them last month. Pep Guardiola’s side are another team who are looking to win silverware in Europe for the first time.

And then you’ve got Bayern Munich and Liverpool, two teams who have tested success in the Champions League in recent years, and appear to have assembled squads to do it again.

Time will tell!

The draw took place from Nyon in France on Monday morning, with the first leg of the knockout stages beginning on 15 February.

