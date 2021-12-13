Champions League draw to be redone

There are calls for the draw to be redone.

*Update*

The Champions League draw is to be redone at 2pm, due to an issue with an “external service provider”.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.”

This comes following a complaint made by Atletico Madrid about the validity of the draw.

We are in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the Champions League round of 16 draw. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 13, 2021

*Update concluded*

The Champions League draw for the knockout stage of the 2021/2022 season has concluded, with Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain the most exciting of the ties.

However, there is reason to believe this draw will not stand, and it may need to be redone, due to an error that took place as the draw happened.

United were drawn against Villarreal initially, which is not possible, as they were in the same group as the Spanish side.

As a result, they were removed from the draw as they determined Villarreal’s opponent for the Round of 16.

However, it appears as though former Arsenal and Russia midfielder Andriy Arshavin did not put United back in the draw for the next team they could have faced, being Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were in the draw to face Atletico Madrid, something that also could not have happened, as they were in the same group.

Champions League controversy

Many people have taken to social media to complain about the validity of the draw, insisting that it needs to be redone.

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein tweeted: “Don’t see how UEFA can let this draw stand. Man Utd were by mistake omitted from the draw against Atletico Madrid.”

However, football journalist Miguel Delaney said that from initial conversations with people in UEFA, the draw looks as though it will remain as is.

He followed up by saying: “Next question is whether clubs affected – which would directly be United, PSG, Bayern, Atletico, but by extension most of the 16 – want to lodge a complaint.”

Champions League controversy

The draw, as it stands, can be seen below:

Manchester United vs Paris Saint Germain

Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg

Manchester City vs Villarreal

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid vs Benfica

Ajax vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid

Lille vs Chelsea

