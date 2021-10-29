Cesc Fabregas explains the problem with Timo Werner

A reasonable explanation for his lack of form.

During a Q&A on his Twitter page, football legend Cesc Fabregas was answering questions from his fans. One of these questions was about the enigmatic Chelsea striker Timo Werner, and how his club could get the best out of him.

Werner is often criticised by those within the game for missing so many chances, especially since he joined Chelsea, while others praise him for doing the work that gets him into such good positions.

Cesc Fabregas on Timo Werner

Fabregas is in agreement with those who believe the latter, insisting that his teammates need to find him quicker on the pitch.

When simply asked for his thoughts on the German forward, Fabregas said that he makes “so many” good runs, but that his teammates either don’t see him or don’t play the pass.

He makes so many good runs but sometimes they either don’t see him or don’t play the pass. Looks fed up sometimes 😂 https://t.co/USfJNDkkNb — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 28, 2021

Manager Thomas Tuchel has put a lot of faith in Werner, and plays him in some of Chelsea’s biggest games, including the Champions League final his team won last season.

However his faith is often not rewarded, as Werner’s combination of bad finishing and misfortune has led to him missing an extraordinary amount of chances.

Elsewhere on his Twitter page, Fabregas said that Anfield was the best away ground that he played at, and that Steven Gerrard was the “toughest” player he came across while he was at Arsenal.

Timo Werner to come good?

While Werner has definitely been underwhelming since his big-money move from RB Leipzig, there is still a consensus among a certain section of football fans that it will work out for him.

His hard work and electrifying pace continue to get him in dangerous positions, and you do get the feeling that if he goes on a run of scoring in a few games in a row, he won’t look back.

Time will tell.

