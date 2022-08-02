Cesc Fabregas comments should really excite Liam Kerrigan

An incredible time for the Ireland underage star.

Cesc Fabregas’ comments after joining Como 1997 should fill his new teammate Liam Kerrigan with confidence.

Kerrigan joined the club from UCD last month, while Fabregas has since followed, with the Spanish football legend also backing the club on a financial level.

Fabregas has invested in the club, and said that he believes the club have ambitions that match his own.

Cesc Fabregas on Como 1997

He said: “This is a long-term project. It’s not just about coming here and playing and that’s it, it’s over. There are ambitions in the club that I share. So I decided to be a part of the club as well, investing in it.

“I believe it’s going to grow so much in the future. Being here from the start will be something special.

“I was talking to Dennis (Wise) and the owner, they showed me their ambitions and plans for the future. That’s what I was looking for now.

“I am going to be involved. I can work not only as a player but in other areas that will fulfill me so much. I want to do well on the pitch and bring this club to where it belongs.”

🗣 “I believe it’s going to grow so much in the future.” Cesc Fàbregas on joining Serie B side Como 1997. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/SD1vbtyfu2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 2, 2022

Cesc Fabregas and Liam Kerrigan

Kerrigan has hit the ground running for the Serie B side, scoring a number of goals throughout their pre-season campaign so far.

Ireland U21 winger LIam Kerrigan scored four goals for Serie B side Como 1907 today 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 This was the pick of the bunch 🤌🤌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/T0DAyMAEMr — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 30, 2022

While he will likely be excited about the prospect of playing with Fabregas, he will also be delighted to hear the Spaniards’ comments about the future of the club.

With Fabregas’ investment and the potential for a big season ahead, Kerrigan is in one of the most exciting places in Europe for a young footballer.

Speaking to Pundit Arena recently, Kerrigan said: “I didn’t expect it at all to be honest. I thought I would be going nowhere further than England. I didn’t really think of going outside of there, so once it came along I was all for it.”

More on that here.

