Cesar Azplicueta on his genius penalty moment in Club World Cup final

A moment of genius from the captain.

Cesar Azplicueta has opened up about his genius moment in the Club World Cup final on Saturday evening.

His Chelsea side won after extra-time thanks to a late penalty from Kai Havertz, but the German will owe a lot to his captain, given what he did before the ball was struck.

It appeared as though Azpilicueta was going to take the game-deciding penalty, and such is the nature of football, he was surrounded by Palmeiras players attempting to delay him, and put him off.

He calmly stood with the ball in his hand until the crowd dispersed, before passing the ball to Havertz to take.

After the game, he explained the thinking behind this clever move.

He said: “It was a tactic because I knew how they are, I knew they were coming for the penalty taker, so I took the ball,’ said Azpilicueta, clearly a step ahead of everyone else in the stadium.

“Kai knew that he was going to shoot so it was to release the pressure from him. It was a decisive moment and Kai is one of the best penalty takers.

“I waited and listened to everything their players told me, and I think it worked which is the most important thing.”

Havertz calmly slotted the ball home, winning the game for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

César Azpilicueta taking the pressure off of Kai Havertz is one of the most beautiful moments ever. A true captain, leader & legend. pic.twitter.com/1Y234kL64o — TLV (@TheIampardView) February 13, 2022

This trophy will mean a lot to Azpilicueta, as it meant he became the most decorated player in the club’s history.

Since he joined the London club in 2012, he has won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, the Europa League twice, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Super Cup, and now the Club World Cup.

He and the rest of his teammates will now return to England, where they will attempt to confirm a top four finish in the league, while also going for the FA Cup and Champions League.

