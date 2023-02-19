Graham Potter issues a health update on Cesar Azpilicueta

He suffered a nasty injury against Southampton.

Graham Potter has issued a health update on Cesar Azpilicueta, following the head injury he suffered against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea lost the game 1-0 thanks to a gorgeous James Ward-Prowse free-kick, but more worrying was what happened Azpilicueta with just over 15 minutes left in the match.

Southampton forward Sekou Mara struck Azpilicueta on the head with a high boot in the 74th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Immediately, players from both teams were visibly concerned as medical staff were rushed onto the pitch.

The Spanish international was put in the recovery position by his teammate Ben Chilwell, before he was stretchered off.

Manager Potter offered an update on Azpilicueta’s state after the match, confirming that while he was hospitalised, he was conscious.

Cesar Azpilicueta will stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head during Chelsea's loss to Southampton. Wishing him a speedy recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/BenJTXsJI0 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 18, 2023

Graham Potter on Cesar Azpilicueta

He said: “He’s in hospital, he’s getting monitored, thankfully he’s conscious at the moment, so that’s good.

“He’s been speaking with his wife, but obviously it was a terrible injury.”

Chelsea now find themselves in 10th place after another disappointing result against the side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, but Potter maintains the bad form is not his fault.

The manager said: “After a 1-0 defat at home, any criticism you get is understandable.

“We’ve had a tough period, we’ve had lots of challenges, integrating young players into the Premier League. Whilst results don’t go your way, it can be tough.

“I’m sure there will be people out there who will think I’m the problem. I don’t think they’re right.

“I’m not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn’t worth articulating. My job is to help the team keeping working through a tough period.”

