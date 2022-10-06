English football coverage needs to take a lesson from across the pond

CBS Sports are doing what Sky Sports could only dream of.

Every time there is a Champions League gameweek, social media is filled with clips from CBS Sports, where presenter Kate Abdo is normally joined by Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards.

The group are normally laughing and joking, often talking about things that have nothing to do with football, and it is almost always entertaining.

They all seem so laid-back, which is a testament to how comfortable Abdo makes them feel, and they also all know their roles on the show.

It makes for extremely entertaining television that puts British football coverage to shame. The likes of Sky Sports and BT Sport could really learn a thing or two.

Just take a look…

Trick questions. Allegations of cheating. And minus points. 🍿@kate_abdo hosts 'Hi my name is…' and Thierry, @micahrichards and @carra23 got competitive. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sjeDeEJYJJ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2022

Firstly, not everything needs to be so serious. A lot of the best moments on Sky Sports come when Roy Keane comes out with a moment of comedic brilliance, or Carragher and Gary Neville are having some real fun.

CBS Sports

CBS seem to allocate a certain amount of time per week to games and quizzes that let you see the personalities on display, and it’s excellent.

Sky Sports on the other hand shy away from these sorts of conversations, and instead rely on asking Carragher and Neville who the toughest player they ever played against was.

Lads, tell us again who was better out of Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard, we’d really love to know.

Football in England tends to be terrified of taking any sort of lesson from America – just look at Todd Boehly’s recent suggestion of an All-Star game to raise money for EFL clubs.

But if Sky Sports look at CBS’ social media engagement and traction for the past year or so, they might well change their strategy going forward.

Now set for a massive live show in New York, CBS Sport are changing the game when it comes to football broadcasting, and it’s just a shame that it can’t be watched in this part of the world.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: CBS Sports, Premier League