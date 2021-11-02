Solskjaer shares more information on “best ever” training session from Cavani

The United manager said last weekend that it was the best individual training session he had seen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shared more information on the “best” training session from Edinson Cavani, ahead of last Saturday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking shortly after the game, in which Cavani scored the second goal, Solskjaer said that the Uruguayan striker put in what was “probably the best” individual training session he has seen as Manchester United manager.

On Saturday night, he said: “Tuesday morning’s training session by Edinson Cavani is probably the best I’ve seen by an individual since I’ve come here and he led the line. He went as a good example for everyone how to go about changing the mood, changing the performance.”

When Solskjaer mentions “changing the mood”, it’s safe to assume he is referring to the vibe in the camp after the 5-0 loss to Liverpool last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Edinson Cavani training session

He has since elaborated on the training session in question, saying Cavani “stood up to the plate” when he needed to.

Speaking to the club website, Solskjaer said: “It’s just as we said: we needed a reaction. “He stood up to the plate with his experience and being a top professional. You cannot let a game of football punish you too much. You have to step up again. “You can’t feel sorry for yourself. You have to do everything properly. It doesn’t matter if you win 5-0 or lose 5-0, you have to come in the next day and do absolutely everything right. There was no sulking. He just came in with the determination to prove we’ll rise again. That’s what we do.” Cavani’s game time has been limited so far this season, though if Solskjaer is to persist with the 5-3-2 he approached the Spurs game with, it would definitely make it very hard to leave the veteran striker out.

