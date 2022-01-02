Ralf Rangnick offers positive update on Edinson Cavani

“He’s amazing.”

Ralf Rangnick has offered a positive update on Edinson Cavani, and one that Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear.

Amid reports the Uruguayan striker is set to leave the Manchester club, Rangnick has confirmed that he is not going anywhere any time soon.

The United interim manager has made it clear that the veteran striker will not be leaving in the current transfer window.

Barcelona were among the clubs interested in bringing the striker in this January, but it seems he will stay in England instead, where he will aim to help United’s top four challenge.

Ralf Rangnick on Edinson Cavani

He said: “Cavani will definitely not leave in January. We spoke about Edinson and he knows that I will definitely not let him go — we will definitely need Edi. He’s amazing.

“His professionalism, his work ethic is amazing and I told him that I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season. He also knows how highly I rate him and respect him, and that was also the reason why I played him from the beginning together with Cristiano (Ronaldo).

“He knows that I will definitely not let him go. I would rather have another Edi on top of that but for me it’s clear that Edi has to stay.

“I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying.”

Edinson Cavani this season

Cavani did not start this season the way he would have liked, due to a number of factors, including injuries and Covid-19.

However, he returned to the squad lately, coming off the bench to score against Newcastle. He was rewarded for his efforts with a start against Burnley, where United ran out 3-1 winners.

Next up for Rangnick’s side is a home game against Wolves, where Cavani will be hoping to get on the scoresheet once again.

