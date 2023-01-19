David de Gea fumes over Casemiro yellow card

A disaster of a night for Man United.

David de Gea fumed after the game about the fact that Casemiro picked up a yellow card against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Manchester United conceded a last-minute equaliser to stop them from taking all three points, thanks to a sensational free-kick by Michael Olise, after Bruno Fernandes put Man United up just before half-time.

It was a poor performance by United’s recent standards, though they won’t be too disappointed after winning the previous nine games before this one.

What will really frustrate United fans is the fact that their Brazilian midfielder Casemiro picked up a yellow card on the night, meaning he won’t be able to play against Arsenal this Sunday.

Casemiro was on four yellow cards going into the game, but Erik ten Hag made the decision to start him, which resulted in him being unable to play against the league-leaders this weekend.

United will definitely miss Casemiro away from home against Arsenal, something which De Gea was quick to point out after the game.

David de Gea on Casemiro yellow card

In his post-match interview, De Gea questioned why United were made to play midweek before such a big game at the weekend, but Arsenal were not.

He said: “Big blow to lose Casemiro for Sunday. I don’t understand why Arsenal don’t play as we have to play in the same week and they don’t. Now we are missing one of our best players. I don’t understand. Now we miss him for a big game and it is a big loss for us.

De Gea has a point, as it was only announced less than a week ago that United would have to play Crystal Palace in between Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Premier League made an apology to Man United about the fixture pile-up, but that won’t mean too much to Ten Hag this morning.

