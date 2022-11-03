Casemiro speaks about how Erik ten Hag “surprises” him

Seriously high praise.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has spoken about how surprised he has been by manager Erik ten Hag since coming to England.

Casemiro was the final signing made by Ten Hag during the summer, after his attempt to bring Frenkie de Jong in from Barcelona failed.

It didn’t take long for Casemiro to become a fan-favourite at the club though, with his late goal against Chelsea among one of quite a few highlights during his short time in Manchester so far.

He clearly has a serious passion for winning, as shown during the celebrations vs Chelsea, and that is something where he and his manager are aligned.

Casemiro on Erik ten Hag

The Brazilian international said: “I’ve been in football for quite a while despite being only 30 and his (Ten Hag’s) obsession for winning is what surprised me the most.

“I think he’s got many strengths. We all know it’s a process and we are growing together and we all see that he wants to win.

“But his obsession for teaching us and leaving everything perfect to the millimetre, that is key.

“His obsession for winning is something I’ve only seen in very few managers.”

One moment in particular from the end of the previously mentioned Chelsea game shows just how much Ten Hag wants to win, and how he won’t settle for less.

When the score is level, Erik Ten Hag wants to see his @ManUtd team go for the win 🫵 pic.twitter.com/CrE3RMnQ1g — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2022

Casemiro

While Man United fans were definitely disappointed not to have signed De Jong, Casemiro’s presence in the midfield has arguably brought in more stability than the Dutchman might have.

De Jong would have likely played in the same position as Casemiro, but he is not as defensively-minded, and it could have resulted in United being caught out in transition more often than they are.

If Ten Hag gets his way, De Jong could play alongside Casemiro in the near future, with United expected to go in for him again in the future.

