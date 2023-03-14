Man United confirm games Casemiro will miss following appeal decision

Four games out…

Manchester United have confirmed the games that Casemiro will miss, following the club’s decision not to appeal the red card he picked up on Sunday.

Casemiro was shown a straight red card for a nasty tackle he put in against Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

It was clear there was no malice intended, and he did even get a bit of the ball, but it was the follow-through that left the referee with zero choice but to show a red card after he went to the VAR monitor.

This is Casemiro’s second straight red card in a matter of weeks, as he was shown another at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace for grabbing Will Hughes around the neck.

On top of that, he missed the crucial game against Arsenal in the league due to the number of yellow cards he picked up, and he is one yellow card away from a Europa League suspension.

Casemiro suspended

Discipline is clearly an issue for the former Real Madrid man, and he will now be out until well after the international break.

Casemiro will serve a four-match ban across domestic competitions, starting with next Sunday’s clash versus Fulham at Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup.

He will then miss league games with Newcastle (away), Brentford and Everton (both at home) following the international break.

While Casemiro has undeniably been one of United’s best players this season, and one of the best signings in general, there is a serious conversation that needs to be had about his discipline.

He is only worth anything to United while he is on the pitch, and after this suspension he will have missed eight league games due to cards he has picked up.

Erik ten Hag will need to ensure that this is something that the Brazilian works on going forward.

