Casemiro showed the good and the bad vs Barcelona

Something Man United fans just have to put up with.

Casemiro was fit and ready to play against Barcelona on Thursday night, due to the suspension he is currently serving in the Premier League.

He played well, but he also showed a side of him that Manchester United fans need to get used to, and it’s not a good one.

He has been excellent in midfield for Man United since joining, and he undeniably starts in their best team, but his issues are being somewhat overlooked by the media.

Paul Scholes compared him to Roy Keane on BT Sport last night, while others have said that the former Real Madrid man is the signing of the season.

And maybe he is! But his problems are there for all to see.

Casemiro’s problems on the pitch

He picked up a stupid yellow card for kicking the ball the length of the pitch after the referee awarded Barcelona a free-kick in a dangerous area.

This is a trend in his game, as he also got a stupid red card against Crystal Palace that forced United to play 20 minutes against tough opposition.

Why Casemiro was sent off against Crystal Palace 🫢 pic.twitter.com/KrLpiYx2pX — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 4, 2023

It’s lucky that didn’t cost United points, but it has in the past. He picked up a ridiculous yellow card against Palace in the previous fixture that ruled him out of the game against Arsenal.

You could tell by the reaction of the players on the pitch that this was a massive blow to their mentality going into the game, and to be honest, he was lucky it wasn’t red.

Discipline aside, Casemiro also gave the ball away cheaply for Barcelona’s equaliser on Wednesday night too. It was a cheap goal to give away, and one that could cost United if they don’t win the second leg.

He has been excellent this season, and seriously improved the way United are able to play under Erik ten Hag, but he is not above criticism.

Otherwise, he will think that he can get away with these poor decisions, and it could cost United in a final or important game.

