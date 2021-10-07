Jamie Carragher explains to Gary Neville who he prefers between Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres

It’s difficult to argue with his decision.

Jamie Carragher has explained to Gary Neville who he prefers between Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

In a new episode uploaded to Neville’s popular YouTube page The Overlap, Neville interviewed Carragher with some quickfire questions, and asked him about everything from food to movies.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the interview was the former Liverpool captain discussing why he preferred Suarez over Torres.

Jamie Carragher on Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres

Speaking of Suarez, he said: “I actually think he was the best center-forward in the world for like four years. Not just at Liverpool, but what he did at Barcelona for the next two or three years.

“He then leaves Barcelona and wins La Liga with Atletico Madrid, he gets to the semi-final of the World Cup with Uruguay. Everywhere he goes, he takes that team… That Liverpool team that nearly won the league was an average team.

“He nearly single-handedly took them to the league. That’s what he does at every team he goes to.”

He also discussed the differences between his former managers Rafa Benitez and Gerard Houllier, and who he preferred.

“Rafa Benitez was a better football manager, but Houllier was almost a better man-manager.”

He said that he liked Houllier more, but that he played his best football under Benitez.

“I’d probably just edge Benitez, because of what we achieved, and for me personally playing center-back, playing in that position and playing my best football.

“With Benitez, you don’t enjoy it, but you do amazing things. You come out of it… A lot of the things I talk about now on Monday Night Football or on Sky, a lot of them would have come from him. Defensively, what you should do.

“He’d never shout, but he’d always want more. He’d never say to you ‘you played well there’.”

The full interview, which is expected to be proceeded by a lengthy conversation, can be seen here:

