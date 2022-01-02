Jamie Carragher sings the praises of Caoimhin Kelleher

He’s clearly a fan.

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Caoimhin Kelleher before Liverpool took on Chelsea on Sunday evening.

The Liverpool legend was speaking about the young Corkman as he was chosen to start against Thomas Tuchel’s side, after first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker tested positive for Covid-19.

Kelleher was chosen by Jurgen Klopp, who also misses the game with Covid, and Carragher is not one bit worried about the youngster being called up.

Jamie Carragher on Caoimhin Kelleher

Speaking ahead of the game on Sky Sports, Carragher insisted that Kelleher has performed “every time he’s been called upon”.

He also felt as though it would be a massive change for the young Corkman to impress on the biggest stage he has played on thus far.

Kelleher has emerged as Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper over the past 12 months, and has already appeared in the Carabao Cup and Champions League on a number of occasions.

Most recently, he helped Liverpool to advance to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup against Leicester, saving two penalties in a crucial shootout.

After this Leicester game, Klopp was full of praise for the youngster, saying: “He is an outstanding goalkeeper, I don’t want to say anymore he’s a ‘talent’. For goalies maybe it’s possible because they are talents a bit longer because they can play longer.

“It’s not the first time he was part of these spectacular games, against Arsenal [in 2019] it was similar. But now he is even a step further. Like I said, he saved our life, was really helpful tonight.”

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Speaking ahead of the game, Jordan Henderson said that Klopp will be a “big miss” for Liverpool, while Andrew Robertson also misses out, on top of Alisson.

🗣 "He will be a big miss, he's our leader." Jordan Henderson wants Liverpool to get a result for Jurgen Klopp who won't be on the touchline today pic.twitter.com/c2sZ0TZbKo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

Tuchel, from the Chelsea perspective, insisted that the game is not a “must-win” for his side, but that they will be disappointed with anything less than three points at Stamford Bridge.

