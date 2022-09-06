Jamie Carragher hits back at Eric Bailly’s Harry Maguire comments

A fascinating war of words…

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Eric Bailly over the comments he made about Harry Maguire, and other Manchester United players.

Bailly, in a recent interview, criticised Man United for supposedly favouring English players over those from other countries.

According to The Times, he said: “The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance.

“They encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised.

“That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.

“I played important games and in some I was chosen as the best player. I think when I was given the opportunity I rose to the occasion. I just lacked consistency, because I think I deserved more minutes.”

Jamie Carragher on Eric Bailly vs Harry Maguire

Carragher, like many online, has taken issue with Bailly’s comments, replying to the story on social media.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Absolute nonsense, Eric Bailly has been injured consistently and poor when he has played. That’s why they keep buying players to replace him! Harry Maguire is a better player.”

Absolute nonsense, Eric Bailly has been injured consistently and poor when he has played. That’s why they keep buying players to replace him! Harry Maguire is a better player. https://t.co/9fvBxp9gMN — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 6, 2022

Carragher may have a point with regards to one part of his comments, but it is slightly unfair to suggest Bailly has been poor every time he played.

His first point, which references Bailly’s lack of fitness, is far more accurate, and is a large part of the reason why United have signed quite a few players to replace him.

Last season, reports emerged that Bailly went to Ralf Rangnick to complain about the fact Maguire was playing ahead of him, and that it “irked” him throughout the season.

It could be awkward if Bailly returns from his loan to Man United at any point over the next 12 months…

