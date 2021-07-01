Carlo Ancelotti did not tell Seamus Coleman he was leaving Everton

“Football moves on very quickly.”

Seamus Coleman has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti did not inform him that he was leaving Everton.

Ancelotti was confirmed as Real Madrid manager on 1 June, much to the disappointment of Everton fans who had seriously warmed to him since he took the job in December of 2019.

Speaking at the launch of the SPAR Better Choices campaign on Thursday, the Donegal man said that Ancelotti did not tell him he was leaving the club.

Seamus Coleman on Carlo Ancelotti

Coleman said: “No listen, it was in the summertime there was no communication. We’d a good relationship, but there was no communication there.

“He doesn’t need to tell me the ins and outs of his business. We’d a good relationship and I really enjoyed working with him. I learned a lot from him. I wish him the best, but football moves on very quickly. Everton’s my concern now and Real Madrid is his concern now.”

While he was Everton boss, Ancelotti sung Coleman’s praises on a number of occasions. He once said that the Donegal man is “up there with Maldini”, when it comes to being a leader and a captain, and more recently said that Coleman’s contract with Everton is “forever”.

When addressing whether or not he was surprised by the manner in which the iconic manager left the club, Coleman said: “When you’ve been in football for 12 years, very little shocks you anymore. It’s a crazy game, things happen at the drop of a hat.

“The manager went, it was disappointing. He’s gone on now to do what he’s going to do. I wish him the best. When he was at the club, he gave it his all, but football moves on. Now we’re going into the new season with a new manager and that’s our concern at the moment.”

Seamus Coleman on Rafa Benitez appointment.

Coleman also touched on the controversial appointment of Rafa Benitez, and the negative reaction that has come from some Everton fans.

He said: “We understand how the fans feel about their football club. There’s been a bit of unrest amongst the fans, we understand that. But I also know Everton fans. I know how they work. I know that once the manager would have signed that contract, they will back him 100% and once he gets in the stadium, they’ll back him and he’ll get a great reception.”

Speaking about Benitez’s style as a manager, he said: “Any time we played his Newcastle team they were very well organised. Tactically they were probably well aware of what was needed from them from minute one to minute 90 I’d imagine. From the outside looking in it looks like he’s very well tuned in tactically.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: carlo ancelotti, everton, Seamus Coleman