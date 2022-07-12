Former Liverpool midfielder criticises Erik ten Hag for Harry Maguire decision

A bold move from the new manager.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has criticised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his decision to keep Harry Maguire as captain.

Ten Hag announced on Monday that Maguire would remain captain going into the new season, after much deliberation and discussion about the matter.

Perhaps Ten Hag’s decision was made easier by the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently trying to escape the club, and there aren’t that many other obvious options.

Murphy said that not only is Ten Hag doing United as a team a disservice by keeping Maguire as captain, but that he isn’t helping the player himself either.

He said: “He thinks that’s the right thing to do, but I think he’s probably made a mistake. I think it was time for a change of captaincy and leadership at United.

“I’d give it to whoever he brings in who is big enough and brave enough to take it on.

“I remember being at Liverpool when Paul Ince walked through the door, captain, bang. He changed the mentality in the dressing room straight away.

“I wouldn’t have Harry Maguire as captain next season, but that doesn’t mean I would get rid of him. I think he’s a good player, I just think it’s too much for him, he’s struggled with it and his performances would improve if he didn’t have it.

“Being the captain of Manchester United, that responsibility, is a burden and it’s drained him.”

Perhaps the biggest issue that comes with Maguire being captain is the fact that it means he is likely a guaranteed starter every week.

With Raphael Varane still at the club, and Lisandro Martinez potentially on the way, it does beg the question – what will happen if Maguire goes through another bad run of form?

