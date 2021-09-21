Caoimhin Kelleher impresses once again as Liverpool overcome Norwich

The young Corkman saved a penalty at a crucial time in the game.

In a game where there were three Irishmen were given the opportunity to impress, it was young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who covered himself in glory the most.

The Liverpool goalkeeper saved a penalty just before half-time when the game was still 1-0, when a goal for Norwich could have completely changed the way the match was going.

Caoimhin Kelleher's performance for Liverpool tonight 🇮🇪⚽️👏 🔥 1 penalty save

📊 81% pass success rate

🧤 4 saves from shots inside the box

💪 6 recoveries

👑 1 clean sheet #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/nCTYeqg3DB — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 21, 2021

Caoimhin Kelleher performance vs Norwich

Kelleher made some other really sharp saves, and his distribution was brilliant, but it his work coming off his line that was perhaps most impressive.

On a number of occasions, Norwich tried to utilise the pace of Idah by playing balls in behind the Liverpool backline, but Kelleher was wise to it, and made sure he beat his fellow countryman to the ball every time.

Jurgen Klopp will now surely feel extremely comfortable sticking Kelleher in goal if Allison is to pick up an injury at any point this season, or if he simply needs a rest.

Daniel Farke gives young Irishmen a chance

Two other young Irishmen – Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele – were given starts by Norwich manager Daniel Farke, but sadly neither covered themselves in glory.

Idah made himself a handful up front, but failed to stick the ball in the net, which is what his manager will have desperately asked him to do going into the game.

Omobamidele didn’t put a foot wrong at the back, but didn’t perform at the level he did for Ireland just a few weeks ago.

Stephen Kenny, who was in attendance on the night, will have been pleased to see three of his youngest talents get 90 minutes in such a competitive game, ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan that is now less than three weeks away.

