Caoimhin Kelleher makes playing time demand to Liverpool

The beginning of the end?

Caoimhin Kelleher has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to play more regularly, and the club are now considering selling him.

A report in The Athletic claims that Liverpool are exploring ways to muster enough money to sign teen sensation Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The same report suggests letting go of Kelleher could be the way Liverpool would possibly be able to spend the proposed £100 million that Bellingham will allegedly cost.

Kelleher has always been Liverpool’s Carabao Cup goalkeeper, while Alisson Becker normally starts in every other competition, but the young Corkman was given the chance to play in a recent FA Cup replay against Wolves.

Kelleher kept a clean sheet on the night, and is clearly growing more and more impatient with the fact that he is second-choice.

Caoimhin Kelleher transfer news

With Alisson considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and still only 30 years of age, it’s unlikely Kelleher will be taking his spot any time soon.

He will also have one eye on his international career, as he knows that Gavin Bazunu will always be ahead of him until he becomes a club’s first-choice keeper.

Kelleher has been linked with a move to Spurs in recent weeks, as it seems like a guarantee that Hugo Lloris will be leaving the club in the summer.

There is also talk of Kelleher moving to Leicester, as they look to improve on Danny Ward.

While these would both be exciting moves, Kelleher will know that the size of the club he moves to is not the most important thing in the world, and that his main priority should be playing time.

He won’t be cheap, as Liverpool clearly know his worth, but it does feel as though Kelleher will get his move away soon.

