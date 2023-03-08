Caoimhin Kelleher set to leave Liverpool at end of season

A new start awaits.

Caoimhin Kelleher will be allowed to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, it has been reported.

Kelleher has found playing time very hard to come by this season, and the Ireland international is clearly eager to play some regular football.

According to Jacque Talbot, a football transfer specialist, reported that Kelleher is one of a number of Liverpool players who will be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season.

Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Nat Phillips as well as Kelleher look set to leave Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp attempts to raise funds to bring in some new talent to the team.

Kelleher has had to settle for a spot on the bench in almost every game this season, and with Liverpool almost out of every single cup competition, it’s unlikely he will play again this season.

ℹ️❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪 – @jac_talbot 🌗: – @LFC and Ireland international goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will depart Anfield in the summer. 🇮🇪 🧤 pic.twitter.com/Obcs4JJq1Y — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 8, 2023

Caoimhin Kelleher set to leave Liverpool

It’s unclear what sort of team Kelleher will sign for, but based on his performances for Liverpool there will be plenty of clubs eager to sign the Corkman.

Speaking earlier this year, Kelleher said for the first time that he would rather be playing, seemingly setting the wheels in motion for a move away.

He said: “I am quite relaxed, so I don’t mind watching, but obviously I’d rather be playing but I just try to be as focused as I can be when I watch so I am ready if I am needed.

“Listen, I think we’ve obviously only just come back into the middle of the season. So we’ll just see what the season brings and then after that we’ll see, we’ll see what happens after that. But I think at the moment, for now, I just have to be focused on trying to be ready for Liverpool.”

Read next: Wout Weghorst explains pre-match tunnel incident vs Liverpool

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher