Caoimhin Kelleher reflects on “hit and hope” penalty

Caoimhin Kelleher has reflected on his historic penalty shootout heroics, which saw the young Irishman score the winner against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Kelleher failed to save a single penalty in the shootout, nor did Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, and as a result, the two keepers had to take a spot-kick themselves.

Kelleher calmly dispatched his, while Arrizabalaga absolutely blazed it over the bar. As a result, Liverpool won the cup, with the Corkman the hero of the day.

Speaking after the game, Kelleher seemed in complete disbelief, insisting his was a “hit and hope” effort.

Caoimhin Kelleher penalty hero

Speaking to Sky Sports on the pitch, he said: “It’s a mad one, I thought I’d save one. I got close to one or two. All the penalties from the lads were class.”

When asked if it was his outfield days that led to the composure in front of goal, Kelleher was quick to downplay it, and suggest that he should have saved some in the shootout.

He said: “I got close to a few, I got a hand on a few… But all the penalties today were very high quality.”

When asked what Jurgen Klopp said to him after the game, Kelleher said: “He just said ‘Well done for scoring the penalty.’ We have a wall at Liverpool with all the goalies who have won cups, and he said ‘you can now go on that’.”

He also said that he forgot he scored the winning penalty because he was so caught up in having won the cup.

Jamie Redknapp speaking after the game was full of praise for the young Ireland international, saying: “He made some great saves. He’s so calm on the ball. He’s a great goalkeeper.”

He even questioned whether or not he will stick around to be second choice at Liverpool, though that is surely an issue to be dealt with at another point.

