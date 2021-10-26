Liverpool provide disappointing update on Caoimhin Kelleher

A real shame.

Caoimhin Kelleher has firmly established himself as Liverpool’s #2 goalkeeper, but his progression has been slowed down briefly based on the club’s latest update.

Alisson Becker is obviously going to start every league and Champions League game, so Kelleher’s minutes are limited to the Carabao and FA Cup for now.

So it’s a real pity to hear that he won’t be starting in goal for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup game against Preston on Wednesday night.

Pepijn Lijnders, Liverpool’s assistant manager, explained that Kelleher missed the incredible win at Old Trafford with an illness and that he “probably” won’t play against Preston either.

Caoimhin Kelleher out of Preston game

Speaking about the young Irish ‘keeper, Lijnders said: “Not sure, he trained with the team but it seems he had a little setback so he probably will not be involved.”

During the last round of the Carabao Cup, Kelleher kept a clean sheet against Norwich and saved a penalty.

Shortly after this, he got his first start for Ireland (against Qatar), where he also kept a clean sheet.

Liverpool injury update

As well as Kelleher, James Milner and Naby Keita will both miss the game as well, as they suffered injuries during the demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Keita was hacked down by Paul Pogba, who subsequently received a red card, while Milner seemingly pulled his hamstring chasing Mason Greenwood.

Speaking about Milner’s injury, Lijnders said: “Then Greenwood made this run and he decides, ‘I need to catch him’ – how Millie is, putting the team always first. And that created a bigger injury in that moment, that run.

“It shows a lot about his character and his willpower to put the team first. This will be until the international break for sure, so it’s a long one. But we will need him in the coming period.

