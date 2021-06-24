Caoimhin Kelleher signs new long-term contract at Liverpool

“I’d love to be here for the rest of my career.”

Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool amid speculation the young goalkeeper may be heading out on loan next season.

The former Ringmahon Rangers man signs the long-term contract months after being thrown in at the deep end and getting a number of Premier League and Champions League starts last season.

This comes just weeks after Kelleher made his debut for the Republic of Ireland, coming on as a second-half substitute against Hungary in Budapest. The 22-year-old was in with a shout of winning man-of-the-match despite only playing 45 minutes, pulling off some incredible saves.

Anything Gavin can do…! Brilliant stop from Kelleher on a night where both of Ireland's young keepers have shone https://t.co/n3vd2sk3dM #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/t4GknIzuhX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 8, 2021

Kelleher signs long-term contract with Liverpool

Kelleher admitted that he is “delighted” to stay with Liverpool, saying : “I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done.

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.

“I’d love to be here for the rest of my career. Since I’ve come here, since I was 16, I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s such a close-knit tight family kind of club.

“I love the city, I love everything about it. I’m just enjoying my football so much here. Long may it continue.”

Unfortunately, an injury to Kelleher kept him out of the end of the season, which also resulted in him missing Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg.

