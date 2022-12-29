Caoimhin Kelleher drops biggest hint yet about his future

What’s next for the Corkman?

Caoimhin Kelleher has dropped the biggest hint about his future, and a potential move away from Liverpool.

Kelleher is very clearly the second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool, but that hasn’t stopped him from grabbing the headlines over the past year or so.

He helped Liverpool to win the two competitions that he played a lot in last season (the Carabao Cup and FA Cup), and even managed to score a penalty in the Carabao Final last season.

He picked up where he left off this season too, helping Liverpool win yet another penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup against Derby County, saving three penalties in the process.

He has since commented on his future, as he clearly wants more regular football at 24 years of age.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s future

He said: “Obviously when I get my chance, I need to take it… That is all I am focusing on really. I just need to be ready so I can step in if there’s an injury or if I’m needed.

“I am quite relaxed, so I don’t mind watching, but obviously I’d rather be playing but I just try to be as focused as I can be when I watch so I am ready if I am needed.

“Listen, I think we’ve obviously only just come back into the middle of the season. So we’ll just see what the season brings and then after that we’ll see, we’ll see what happens after that. But I think at the moment, for now, I just have to be focused on trying to be ready for Liverpool.”

Kelleher saying he would rather be playing shows that his days at Liverpool could be numbered, as there is no way he is going to get into the team over Alisson Becker.

While he clearly loves Liverpool and enjoys playing in the cup competitions, to become Ireland’s No. 1 it is likely that he will need to be playing more regular football.

