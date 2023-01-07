Latest Liverpool news should ring alarm bells for Caoimhin Kelleher

It’s time to head for the exit door…

The latest Liverpool team news should be ringing alarm bells for Caoimhin Kelleher about his future at the club.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup game against Wolves on Saturday night, Jurgen Klopp was offering an insight into who may or may not be starting the cup tie.

Klopp said that Alisson Becker is going to start in goal against Wolves, and that he will remain their FA Cup goalkeeper for the season.

The manager said: “In the FA Cup, it’s always Alisson. Last year, I forgot the exact reason, Caoimhin played one game – I think Ali only came back the day before the game. It is clear we have Caoimhin, but it’s Alisson.”

While it is perfectly understandable that Klopp wants to play his first-choice goalkeeper in a competition as important as the FA Cup, this comment means that Kelleher should really start looking for a new club as soon as possible.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s future

Liverpool were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City in their first game back after the World Cup, which Kelleher did start in.

In this recent press conference, Klopp essentially confirmed that the Carabao Cup was Kelleher’s competition, and that everything else is Alisson’s.

As a result, Klopp is saying that Kelleher will not play again this season unless Alisson is to pick up an injury. And while this isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, a goalkeeper is the least likely player on the pitch to suffer an injury.

Kelleher has shown over the past few seasons exactly what he can do, and that he can be trusted in the biggest games, but he is simply never going to be first-choice ahead of Alisson, who is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

It will be tempting for the Corkman to stick around and potentially win even more medals, but Klopp’s latest comments mean one thing – it’s time to for a new club.

