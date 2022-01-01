What a day this could be for the Corkman.

Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line for biggest game of his career, amid reports goalkeeper Alisson Becker has tested positive for Covid-19.

Liverpool take on Chelsea on Sunday in a massive game for this season’s title race, in which Kelleher may start.

It hasn’t been confirmed that Alisson is one of the Liverpool players who has tested positive, though Jurgen Klopp did say that there have been a few positive cases among the club.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Alisson was not in attendance at training towards the end of last week, and he wasn’t to be seen in any of the footage from the training ground.

Klopp himself will not be in attendance at Sunday’s game, as he also tested positive for Covid.

Caoimhin Kelleher to start vs Chelsea?

While it will not be clear whether or not Kelleher will definitely start until about an hour before kick-off on Sunday, it does seem like the young Ireland international is going to be given the chance.

Kelleher has played in a number of Premier League games in the past, while also appearing in some Champions League matches last season.

He has also represented Ireland at senior level, and his firmly established himself as Liverpool’s go-to keeper in the Carabao Cup.

However, this game against Chelsea could be the biggest match of his career so far if he is chosen to play in goal.

It is the biggest game of the weekend with regards to football, and it’s on the primetime slot – 4.30pm on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday.

All of the biggest pundits will be on to analyse his game, and the match itself is of great importance, with whoever loses essentially ruling themselves out of the title.

If he manages to keep a clean sheet against such an impressive Chelsea team, who knows what it will mean for his career in the immediate future?

