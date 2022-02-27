Caoimhin Kelleher scores winning penalty in Carabao Cup final

History has been made.

Caoimhin Kelleher started in goal against Chelsea for Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, and he gave an extremely good account of himself on one of football’s biggest stages.

Jurgen Klopp had made it clear weeks in advance that he was going to start the big game, and the Corkman did not let his manager down.

He made an incredible save in the opening few moments to deny Christian Pulisic, when it would have been easier for the American to score than to miss.

It kept Liverpool in the game, when it really could have handed all of the momentum to the London side.

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink at half-time described it as a “very good” save, while Gary Neville on commentary instead directed his attention towards the bad finish.

🗣 "What a chance! Havertz has started this game so well!" A huge chance for Chelsea in the #CarabaoCupFinal 🔵 pic.twitter.com/KmSGYv5qri — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022

He made another fine save to deny Kai Havertz, who was one-on-one with him, though the offside flag was raised after the chance came to an end.

In the 39th minute, he came and collected a ball right at the edge of the box, setting his team on an attack. It was a piece of goalkeeping that any keeper would be proud of.

He didn’t have a whole lot to do then until the hour mark, when Mason Mount hit a fierce shot at the Irishman, which he did well not to spill.

Martin Tyler noted his impressive starting position on a number of occasions in the second half, all while doing his best to pronounce his first name.

As the second-half went on, and the pressure grew, Kelleher did appear slightly more nervous, but so too did even the most senior players on the pitch.

With almost the last kick of the game, Kelleher made an incredible reactionary save that even drew some praise out of Neville. The commentator said: “He’s done well. He’s done very well.”

Extra-time was a typically nervy affair, and with neither side able to be separated, a penalty shootout was the only option.

Thomas Tuchel brought on his penalty specialist Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Kelleher remained in goal for Liverpool.

He ended up having to take one, and dispatched it calmly, in what was truly a historic shootout.

It was Arrizabalaga who missed the final penalty, meaning Kelleher was in fact the hero in the shootout, scoring the winner.

Kelleher & Alisson at full-time 🧤❤️ pic.twitter.com/yAdKZzFLT1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022

