Caoimhin Kelleher luckily escapes red card in FA Cup win

A lucky escape for the young Corkman?

Liverpool defeated Cardiff 3-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, but it could have been very different if Caoimhin Kelleher was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the second half.

Liverpool won 3-1 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot, while Kelleher could do very little about Rubin Colwill’s fine consolation goal.

In the first half, Kelleher looked calm and composed throughout, and never looked like conceding.

In fact, no Cardiff player managed more accurate passes than the Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the first half.

But in the second half, Kelleher was extremely lucky not to be sent off, after he fouled Mark Harris approximately 35 yards out from his goal.

He was given a yellow card, and after a VAR check, he was allowed to stay on the pitch. Perhaps it was the fact that Ibrahim Konate was also close to the ball that saved him.

Speaking after the match, Ian Wright said Kelleher was a “lucky boy”, and that he wasn’t “in control” when making the challenge.

Before the game, Kelleher discussed the conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp at the start of the season that led to him not going on loan.

“To be here is great for me. Obviously I sat down with the manager last year and we just said maybe I should be No.2 this season and get the chance to learn from Alisson and from being around other top players.”

He continued: “I’ve also had the chance to play in a few games as well, which has been good for me. So I’m happy at the minute with where I am. I think I’m in a good place.

“I just want to keep training well as I have been and when I do get the opportunities to play, I know that I need to perform and do well, and hopefully I can keep doing that.”

